Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.99

Shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.99 and traded as high as $164.50. Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 149,509 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 million and a P/E ratio of -14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from an actively managed portfolio principally consisting of securities listed on the Japanese stock markets. Its portfolio is invested in a range of companies quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the regional stock markets of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka and Sapporo and the Japanese over the counter (OTC) market.

