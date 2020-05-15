Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $6.02. Crexendo shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,678 shares changing hands.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 million, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crexendo Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Crexendo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

