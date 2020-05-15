Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.29

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.29 and traded as high as $287.10. Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at $271.50, with a volume of 598,821 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 309.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

