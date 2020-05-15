Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.43. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 105,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 39.93 and a current ratio of 40.18. The company has a market cap of $21.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.72.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

