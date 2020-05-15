Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $1.02. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,467,962 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $581.13 million and a P/E ratio of -101.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

