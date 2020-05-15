Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $442.34

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.34 and traded as high as $452.75. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $442.00, with a volume of 100,696 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $462.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 442.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.45.

About Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

