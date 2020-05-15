Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.15. Leatt shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 12,525 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Leatt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Leatt alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.