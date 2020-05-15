Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $719.31

Shares of Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $719.31 and traded as high as $736.00. Murray Income Trust shares last traded at $734.00, with a volume of 84,755 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 719.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 823.97. The company has a market capitalization of $487.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

