First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.47

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and traded as high as $44.19. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Schroder Japan Growth Fund Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.99
Schroder Japan Growth Fund Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.99
Crexendo Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13
Crexendo Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13
Impax Environmental Markets Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.29
Impax Environmental Markets Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.29
Mirasol Resources Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36
Mirasol Resources Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36
Wallbridge Mining Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69
Wallbridge Mining Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report