First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.47

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and traded as high as $44.19. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

