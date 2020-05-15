Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $197.85

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.85 and traded as high as $198.00. Palace Capital shares last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 31,120 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.43. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 million and a PE ratio of 185.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

