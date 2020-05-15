Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,480 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average daily volume of 1,581 call options.

In other news, insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $508,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 in the last ninety days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bunge alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bunge by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $80,515,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bunge by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $34.77 on Friday. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.