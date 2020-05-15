Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,672 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 851% compared to the average volume of 386 call options.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

