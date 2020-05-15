Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 14,430 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 6,012 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,768,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $118.69.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

