Overstock.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 12,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 6,162 call options.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $778.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.61. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,351 shares in the company, valued at $264,222.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,699 shares of company stock valued at $202,760. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 111.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.