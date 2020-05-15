Investors Buy Large Volume of VBI Vaccines Call Options (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 1,597 call options.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 61.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

