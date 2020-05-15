Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the average daily volume of 201 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

