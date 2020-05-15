Physicians Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,210% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

