Comstock Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,291 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average volume of 457 call options.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 45,790 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

