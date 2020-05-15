Regency Centers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,235 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,843% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 320,488 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on REG. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

