Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Leaf Group Put Options (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,408 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 240 put options.

Shares of LEAF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Leaf Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 196,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $280,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 361,288 shares of company stock valued at $564,952 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

