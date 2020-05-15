Barclays Cuts Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,840 ($24.20) to GBX 1,770 ($23.28) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,174.29 ($28.60).

ULE opened at GBX 1,876 ($24.68) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,919.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,043.45. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88.

In related news, insider Martin Broadhurst purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

