Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 921% compared to the average daily volume of 278 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

In related news, CMO John Orlando sold 21,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $46,127.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,534 in the last ninety days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $2.43 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.29 million, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

