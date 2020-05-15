Opko Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPK)

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 84,290 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the average volume of 14,048 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

OPK opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,454.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,131,517 shares of company stock worth $4,588,099. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 148.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

