Opko Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPK)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 84,290 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the average volume of 14,048 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

OPK opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,454.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,131,517 shares of company stock worth $4,588,099. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 148.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Schroder Japan Growth Fund Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.99
Schroder Japan Growth Fund Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.99
Crexendo Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13
Crexendo Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13
Impax Environmental Markets Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.29
Impax Environmental Markets Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.29
Mirasol Resources Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36
Mirasol Resources Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36
Wallbridge Mining Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69
Wallbridge Mining Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report