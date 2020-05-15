Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average daily volume of 962 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.37.

MSI stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 12,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $2,324,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $455,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,886,443. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

