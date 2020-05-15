Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,031 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical daily volume of 523 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $511,062,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $21,428,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $9,892,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $5,689,000.

ONEM stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

