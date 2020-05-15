Repay Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,527 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 822% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repay by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

