Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bloomin’ Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 24,825 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,942% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,216 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,998,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,945 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 787,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 441,714 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

