Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Boosted by Analyst

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

SSRM stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SSR Mining by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $32,948,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SSR Mining by 621.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,877 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 649,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $5,690,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

