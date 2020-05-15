Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Issued By KeyCorp

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.70 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average of $255.10.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.