Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion.

SNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.60.

TSE:SNC opened at C$19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$15.47 and a twelve month high of C$34.36.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

