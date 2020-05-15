AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

AMAG has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,067 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 197,535 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

