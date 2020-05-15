Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for American Financial Group Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFG. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

