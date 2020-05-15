Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Under Armour traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2169469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Under Armour by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Under Armour by 40.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

