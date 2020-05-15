Analyzing GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) and Its Competitors

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 388 1115 1209 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 50.62%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have a beta of 2.22, meaning that their average share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 14.48% 14.27% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.27% 6.74% 2.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 112.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 13.50

GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . rivals beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

