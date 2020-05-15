Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Issued By B. Riley

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.21 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

CCR opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

