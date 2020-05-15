Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Hold

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KLDO opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.14. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). Equities analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 356.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

