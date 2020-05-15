Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

KOD stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $376,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,224.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 426,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,845,032 and have sold 28,100 shares valued at $1,313,996.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.