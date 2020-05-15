Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRST. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 362 ($4.76) to GBX 331 ($4.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.84) to GBX 202 ($2.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 329.45 ($4.33).

LON CRST opened at GBX 235.60 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.12.

In related news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £93,300 ($122,730.86).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

