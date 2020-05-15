Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 544 ($7.16).

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 571.50 ($7.52) on Wednesday. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 505 ($6.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 610.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 734.12.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £19,380 ($25,493.29). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,044 shares of company stock worth $1,967,840.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

