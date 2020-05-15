Barclays Lowers Homeserve (LON:HSV) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target (down from GBX 1,450 ($19.07)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,317 ($17.32).

Get Homeserve alerts:

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,125 ($14.80) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 33.71. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78).

In other news, insider Olivier Grémillon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($11,510.13). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,116 ($14.68) per share, with a total value of £24,552 ($32,296.76). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,242 shares of company stock worth $4,643,848.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.