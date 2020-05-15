Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Hotels Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Hotels in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $68.17 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.