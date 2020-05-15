Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) PT Raised to GBX 320

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target (up from GBX 305 ($4.01)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 312 ($4.10).

LON BRW opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.31) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.63. The firm has a market cap of $762.63 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

In related news, insider Mike Kellard acquired 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Also, insider Simonetta Rigo acquired 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,175 over the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

