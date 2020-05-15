Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 39.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 172,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

