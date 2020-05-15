LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crest Nicholson Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Crest Nicholson Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Marshalls
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Marshalls
Barclays Lowers Homeserve Price Target to GBX 1,200
Barclays Lowers Homeserve Price Target to GBX 1,200
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Hotels Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Hotels Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brewin Dolphin PT Raised to GBX 320
Brewin Dolphin PT Raised to GBX 320
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marriott International Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marriott International Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report