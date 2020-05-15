LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

