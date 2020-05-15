SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for SPX Flow in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX Flow’s FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

SPX Flow stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

