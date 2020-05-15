Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered by Analyst

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

CHMI opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

