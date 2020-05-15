Hyatt Hotels Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,318,000 after acquiring an additional 578,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 309,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

