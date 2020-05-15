Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 6,800

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,670 ($87.74) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,740 ($62.35) to GBX 6,181 ($81.31) in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,283.68 ($82.66).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 5,818 ($76.53) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,255.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,406.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

