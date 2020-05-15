Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GSL. ValuEngine downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE GSL opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.