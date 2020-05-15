B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

